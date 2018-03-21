CRYPTO INSIDER: A big data CEO explains why he won't touch the crypto 'Wild West'

news

Market data giant IHS Markit is steering clear of cryptocurrencies until the sector gets formal regulation.

Lance Uggla, CEO of the $20 billion company, told Business Insider at the Innovate Finance Global Summit in London this week that cryptocurrencies are "very speculative at the moment" and the market is "no different to a lot of young people that like to bet on the football."

