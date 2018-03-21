Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: A big data CEO explains why he won't touch the crypto 'Wild West'


Market data giant IHS Markit is steering clear of cryptocurrencies until the sector gets formal regulation.

Market data giant IHS Markit is steering clear of cryptocurrencies until the sector gets formal regulation.

Lance Uggla, CEO of the $20 billion company, told Business Insider at the Innovate Finance Global Summit in London this week that cryptocurrencies are "very speculative at the moment" and the market is "no different to a lot of young people that like to bet on the football."

Read the full report by Business Insider's Oscar Williams-Grut.

Here are the current crypto prices:

