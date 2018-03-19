Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: A secretive Wall Street trading firm has been trading bitcoin


The New York trading firm, which facilitates $13 billion in equity trading a day, confirmed to Business Insider that it has been trading bitcoin.

(Carl Court/Getty Images)

Jane Street has jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Here are the current crypto prices:

Cryptocurrency markets have recovered after a weekend bloodbath, triggered by reports that Twitter would ban cryptocurrency ads from its site.

(MI)

