CRYPTO INSIDER: A secretive Wall Street trading firm has been trading bitcoin

Jane Street has jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

The New York trading firm, which facilitates $13 billion in equity trading a day, confirmed to Business Insider that it has been trading bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency markets have recovered after a weekend bloodbath, triggered by reports that Twitter would ban cryptocurrency ads from its site.