CRYPTO INSIDER: Another Wall Street veteran has left for crypto

Credit Suisse has lost a star trader to crypto exchange Kraken.
Credit Suisse trader Nelson Minier has left for the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, Business Insider's Frank Chaparro reports. He'll be joining a former Jefferies senior vice president on the Kraken's trading desk as the wave of Wall Streeters defecting to crypto firms continues.
