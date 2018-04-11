CRYPTO INSIDER: Another Wall Street veteran has left for crypto

news

Credit Suisse trader Nelson Minier has left for the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, Business Insider's Frank Chaparro reports. He'll be joining a former Jefferies senior vice president on the Kraken's trading desk as the wave of Wall Streeters defecting to crypto firms continues.

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening: