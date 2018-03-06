CRYPTO INSIDER: Banks are racing to hire crypto talent

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Morgan Stanley appears to be stepping up its game when it comes to cryptocurrency.

The Wall Street giant's three most recent job postings for equity-research positions on LinkedIn say "knowledge of cryptocurrency is a plus." The associate/analyst positions are for three separate coverage areas including payments, communications equipment, and master limited partnerships (MLPs). Read more>>

Here are the current crypto prices: