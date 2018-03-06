Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Banks are racing to hire crypto talent


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Banks are racing to hire crypto talent

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley is looking to add those with knowledge of the cryptocurrency world to its stock-research team.

null play

null

(Reuters)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Morgan Stanley appears to be stepping up its game when it comes to cryptocurrency.

The Wall Street giant's three most recent job postings for equity-research positions on LinkedIn say "knowledge of cryptocurrency is a plus." The associate/analyst positions are for three separate coverage areas including payments, communications equipment, and master limited partnerships (MLPs). Read more>>

Here are the current crypto prices:

In the news:

Join Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The first Tesla Model 3 reviews are coming in — and one thing...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Volkswagen reveals a stunning electric concept car that...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Big Brother is tightening its grip on ICOs
The new Bugatti Chiron Sport.
Finance Bugatti just revealed a $3.3 million Chiron — and it's the ultimate hypercar
How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Jose, California.
Finance How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 42 major US cities
CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo
Finance CVS is borrowing a near-record $40 billion to bankroll a deal that hasn't even been approved