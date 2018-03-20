CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is gunning for $9,000

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Cryptocurrency markets continued to push higher following reports from a G20 summit in Argentina that financial leaders from the 20 largest economies showed no sign that they would make moves to clamp down on the nascent market.

The price of bitcoin, the largest crytocurrency by market capitalization, jumped during Tuesday's trade from around $8,500 to over $8,800 a coin, according to Markets Insider data. That's its highest point since last Wednesday.

Here are the current crypto prices: