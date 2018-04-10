CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is more like the flu than you think

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Barclays ran an epidemiological model comparing a theoretical speculative asset to bitcoin. You can probably guess what happened next. The bank concluded that the spread of bitcoin mania has "clear parallels with compartmental models of the spread of an infectious disease in epidemiology." Ouch.

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening: