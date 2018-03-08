Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin keeps on tanking


The price of one bitcoin is now roughly $9,300 — down nearly 6% Thursday.

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

Bitcoin continues to plummet Thursday, down another 6% near $9,300 the day after it lost nearly 10% thanks to malicious activity on the Binance exchange and another stern warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are the current crypto prices:

