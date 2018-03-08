CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin keeps on tanking

news

Bitcoin continues to plummet Thursday, down another 6% near $9,300 the day after it lost nearly 10% thanks to malicious activity on the Binance exchange and another stern warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are the current crypto prices: