CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin millionaires love Lamborghinis

Silicon Valley may be flush with cash, but its monarchs often don't like to flaunt their wealth. The culture encourages tech's casual millionaires to stay humble, spend on sneakers and hoodies instead of parties, and focus on the work more than the spoils.

Cryptocurrency investors, on the other hand, haven't shown the same humility. People who made their riches in bitcoin and ether are buying Lamborghinis as the ultimate status symbol in their community.

Here are the current crypto prices as equity markets nosedive: