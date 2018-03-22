Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin slides after reports of crackdown on the largest crypto exchange in the world


CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin slides after reports of crackdown on the largest crypto exchange in the world

  Published:

Thursday hasn't been easy for the largest cryptocurrency.

(REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh)

Bitcoin was trading lower Thursday amid fears that regulators in Japan might tell one cryptocurrency exchange to cease its operations in the country.

The digital currency fell approximately $200 early Thursday morning around the time Bloomberg News and other publications reported that Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) has been preparing to tell Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, to stop operating in the country without the necessary regulatory green light.

At last check, bitcoin was trading in the red, down 3.1% at $8,635, according to Markets Insider data.

Here are the current crypto prices:

(MI)

What's happening:

