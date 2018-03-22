CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin slides after reports of crackdown on the largest crypto exchange in the world

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Bitcoin was trading lower Thursday amid fears that regulators in Japan might tell one cryptocurrency exchange to cease its operations in the country.

The digital currency fell approximately $200 early Thursday morning around the time Bloomberg News and other publications reported that Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) has been preparing to tell Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, to stop operating in the country without the necessary regulatory green light.

At last check, bitcoin was trading in the red, down 3.1% at $8,635, according to Markets Insider data.

Read the full story, here>>

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

Join Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.