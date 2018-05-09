CRYPTO INSIDER: Bloomberg launches a crypto index

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The former Goldman Sachs trader and bitcoin king Mike Novogratz has joined with Bloomberg LP to start an index for the industry, according to a Wednesday statement from the two firms. Here's what you need to know.

The biggest name in cryptocurrencies is partnering with one of the finance industry's old guard.

