CRYPTO INSIDER: Coinbase snags another finance veteran


  • Published: , Refreshed:

NYSE vet Eric Scro is joining the crypto exchange company.

(Thomson Reuters)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Crypto exchange and app Coinbase has been hiring like crazy. Yesterday the company added another finance veteran from the NYSE to its ranks. Here's what you need to know>>

Here are the current crypto prices:

