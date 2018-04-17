CRYPTO INSIDER: Cryptocurrencies are sliding thanks to tax day

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Tuesday is the deadline for filing federal income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service, the day many crypto investors have been freaking out about for months. An $800 million hedge fund said the recent slump in crypto prices is all thanks to Uncle Sam as traders sell their holdings in order to pay the tax man.

If you've yet to file your taxes, here's a quick explainer on paying taxes on bitcoin earnings. It's easier than you might think!

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including: