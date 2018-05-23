Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Developers are raking in million dollar bonuses even as prices slump


CRYPTO INSIDER: Developers are raking in million dollar bonuses even as prices slump

Bitcoin may be down close to 40% since the beginning of the year, but that doesn't mean developers with expertise in the technology powering the crypto aren't making money hand-over-fist.

A Wall Street Journal report found that companies are willing to pay a lot to lure crypto talent. Some are even offering new hires $1 million dollar signing bonuses, according to Dave Schwartz, the chief cryptographer at Ripple, who said pay packages "have gotten insane."

