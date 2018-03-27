Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: 'Don't do it': Atlanta Fed president warns potential bitcoin investors


CRYPTO INSIDER: 'Don't do it': Atlanta Fed president warns potential bitcoin investors

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"They are speculative markets," he said. "They are not currency. If you have money you really need, do not put it in these markets."

null play

null

(Flickr / jmv)

Cryptocurrencies have another skeptic at the Federal Reserve.

Speaking to the Hope Global Forum in Atlanta on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic urged attendees to avoid bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

"Don't do it," he said, according to Bloomberg. "They are speculative markets. They are not currency. If you have money you really need, do not put it in these markets."

