CRYPTO INSIDER: 'Don't do it': Atlanta Fed president warns potential bitcoin investors

news

Cryptocurrencies have another skeptic at the Federal Reserve.

Speaking to the Hope Global Forum in Atlanta on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic urged attendees to avoid bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

"Don't do it," he said, according to Bloomberg. "They are speculative markets. They are not currency. If you have money you really need, do not put it in these markets."

