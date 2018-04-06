Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: George Soros wants to trade crypto


The billionaire investment manager reportedly wants to begin trading cryptocurrencies at his $26 billion firm.

(Reuters/Jorge Silva)

The $26 billion investment fund founded by billionaire George Soros is preparing to dive into cryptocurrency trading, even though Soros himself previously described them as a "bubble," according to reports.

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

