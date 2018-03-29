Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: 'I might have accidentally ruined my life': Tax season hasn't been fun for crypto investors


"I feel like I might have accidentally ruined my life because I didn't know about the taxes," one redditor said.

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

Tax season hasn't been fun so far for crypto investors. "I feel like I might have accidentally ruined my life because I didn't know about the taxes," one Redditor said. Frank Chaparro has the full report here>>

