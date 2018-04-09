CRYPTO INSIDER: India and Pakistan are cracking down on cryptocurrencies

Both countries separately issued stark warnings for banks against cryptocurrencies.
India's central bank on Friday barred banks from having any links to cryptocurrencies. At the same time, Pakistan's central bank said cryptocurrencies were illegal, and that banks and other financial services providers should refuse customers seeking crypto transactions. Here's what you need to know.
