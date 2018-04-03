CRYPTO INSIDER: JPMorgan's head of blockchain departs

Amber Baldet is leaving the bank to start her own venture, the firm said Monday.
Amber Baldet, the face of JPMorgan's efforts in blockchain technology, is leaving the bank to start her own venture, the bank said Monday. Baldet has been a tour de force among Wall Street's blockchain circles — and we'll be sure to let you know about her new venture as soon as we find out.
