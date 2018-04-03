Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: JPMorgan's head of blockchain departs


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: JPMorgan's head of blockchain departs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amber Baldet is leaving the bank to start her own venture, the firm said Monday.

null play

null

(Hyperledger, via YouTube)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Amber Baldet, the face of JPMorgan's efforts in blockchain technology, is leaving the bank to start her own venture, the bank said Monday. Baldet has been a tour de force among Wall Street's blockchain circles — and we'll be sure to let you know about her new venture as soon as we find out.

Here are the current crypto prices:

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

What's happening:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Blue Apron stock price
Finance Blue Apron hits an all-time low at $1.81 a share (APRN)
blue apron
Finance Blue Apron hits an all-time low at $1.81 a share (APRN)
John Williams
Finance New York Fed picks John Williams as its new president
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today