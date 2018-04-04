CRYPTO INSIDER: Mining ethereum is about to get a lot cheaper

news

Yesterday, Bitmain announced a new ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) mining rig specifically for ethereum.

Not only is it about 2.5 times more powerful than current GPU mining systems while costing only $800, RBC Capital Markets says it could make a dent in the boost Nvidia has seen from cryptocurrencies in the past year.

Here are the current crypto prices: