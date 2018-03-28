Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Only bitcoin is in the green


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Only bitcoin is in the green

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bitcoin was up about 1% Wednesday afternoon while all other major cryptocurrencies were falling

Dawn Harper-Nelson (C) of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's 100m hurdles event of the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich August 28, 2014. play

Dawn Harper-Nelson (C) of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's 100m hurdles event of the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich August 28, 2014.

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Bitcoin was the only major cryptocurrency in the green Wednesday afternoon, while most others had declined.

Here are the current prices:

What's happening:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
A worker inside an Amazon warehouse.
Finance Amazon is fighting back after the White House says it has no immediate plans for policy changes (AMZN)
null
Finance Apple slips after analysts slash iPhone sales forecasts (AAPL)
Volkswagen's Atlas Tanoak pickup-truck concept.
Finance Volkswagen just unveiled a pickup-truck concept that shows it's ready to take over the US