CRYPTO INSIDER: Playboy is now accepting bitcoin


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The porn site said Thursday it would accept bitcoin, ethereum and another little-known cryptocurrency that could radically change how porn is paid for online.

(Johannes Simon / Stringer / Getty Images)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

You might have seen the news yesterday that Playboy will now accept a slew of cryptocurrencies — including bitcoin and ethereum — as payment, but there's another little-known coin the porn site is supporting that could radically change how porn is paid for online.

Business Insider tech reporter Becky Peterson has everything you need to know here>>

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

