CRYPTO INSIDER: 'Pure capitalism:' Exchanges charge up to $1 million to list ICOs

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are charging up to $1 million to list initial coin offerings on their platforms in a move they describe as "pure capitalism," Oscar Williams-Grut reports from London.

"The exchanges are where the liquidity is — it's where the money is — so that's where the power is just at the moment," Michael Jackson, a partner at venture capital firm Mangrove Partners, told BI. You can read the full story here>>

Here are the current crypto prices: