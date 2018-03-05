CRYPTO INSIDER: Ripple's XRP is on a tear

news

XRP is on a tear Monday morning, up more than 5%, while bitcoin and ethereum are relatively flat, thanks in part to a scheduled CNBC segment tomorrow featuring both Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Coinbase President Asiff Hirji. Neither Ripple nor Coinbase has responded to a request for comment.

