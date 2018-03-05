CRYPTO INSIDER: Ripple's XRP is on a tear

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

XRP is on a tear Monday morning, up more than 5%, while bitcoin and ethereum are relatively flat.

(Thomson Reuters)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

XRP is on a tear Monday morning, up more than 5%, while bitcoin and ethereum are relatively flat, thanks in part to a scheduled CNBC segment tomorrow featuring both Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Coinbase President Asiff Hirji. Neither Ripple nor Coinbase has responded to a request for comment.

Here are the current crypto prices:

