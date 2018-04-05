Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: The $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging this month


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: The $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging this month

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bitcoin investors owe an estimated $25 billion in US taxes, according to Tom Lee, the cofounder of Fundstrat.

null play

null

(Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Bitcoin investors owe an estimated $25 billion in US taxes, according to Tom Lee, the cofounder of Fundstrat.

As Tax Day approaches, many bitcoin owners are selling their digital coins in exchange for dollars. Lee therefore believes some of the selling pressure on bitcoin will lift after the April 17 tax deadline.

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla
Finance Tesla is testing key resistance near $300 (TSLA)
Our Porsche 718 Cayman S test car at Porsche Cars North America headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Finance We drove a $95,000 Porsche Cayman to see if it's worth the hefty price tag — here's the verdict
deutsche bank
Finance Deutsche Bank's cohead of investment banking is reportedly thinking about leaving
Spotify stock exchange
Finance Here's why you can't really compare Spotify and Netflix (SPOT, NFLX)