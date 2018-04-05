CRYPTO INSIDER: The $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging this month

news

Bitcoin investors owe an estimated $25 billion in US taxes, according to Tom Lee, the cofounder of Fundstrat.

As Tax Day approaches, many bitcoin owners are selling their digital coins in exchange for dollars. Lee therefore believes some of the selling pressure on bitcoin will lift after the April 17 tax deadline.

