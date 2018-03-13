CRYPTO INSIDER: We went inside SXSW's bitcoin party

news

YOBitcoin, a startup based in Austin that builds and maintains facilities for bitcoin mining, threw the first-ever "Just Hodl It" party at the SXSW film festival and tech conference on Tuesday.

House music played as guests danced and mingled. Barely-dressed bartenders poured shots. For one night only, Austin's Rio club accepted cryptocurrency as payment for bottle service.

