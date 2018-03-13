Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Crypto investors are hopeful that Mt Gox's bitcoin sell-off will be halted until September


Finance Crypto investors are hopeful that Mt Gox's bitcoin sell-off will be halted until September

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The next Mt Gox creditors meeting isn't until September 18 and many investors are speculating that this means trustees can't sell any more bitcoin until then.

Mark Karpeles (C), chief executive of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, attends a news conference after a trial on charges of embezzlement in Tokyo, Japan July 11, 2017. play

Mark Karpeles (C), chief executive of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, attends a news conference after a trial on charges of embezzlement in Tokyo, Japan July 11, 2017.

(REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

  • Last week the trustees of bust bitcoin exchange Mt Gox said they had sold $400 million of bitcoin since the end of last year.
  • Bitcoin investors blamed the large sell orders for a slump in bitcoin's price at the start of the year.
  • Many investors believe Mt Gox's trustees can't sell any more bitcoin until the next creditors meeting in September.
  • The expected pause in selling is helping bitcoin rally from recent lows.


LONDON — The price of bitcoin is rising against the dollar on Tuesday morning amid chatter among investors that a major seller is unlikely to continue to offload more bitcoin in the near future.

Bitcoin slumped last week after it emerged that the trustees of bankrupt Japanese exchange Mt Gox had sold bitcoin holdings worth $400 million since the end of last year.

The sales coincided with a slump in bitcoin's price at the start of the year and the cryptocurrency dipped last week as investors realised Mt Gox has a stash of bitcoin worth $1.7 billion that could be dumped onto the market at a later date.

However, multiple reports in the bitcoin specialist press reported that Mt Gox's trustees won't sell anymore bitcoin until at least September this year. The next Mt Gox creditors meeting is not until September 18. NewsBTC said: "Many are hopeful that with the next Mt. Got court date six months away, Kobayashi won’t be able to dump another load of coins on the market."

A Japanese Twitter user has cast some doubt on this assertion, Tweeting:

Still, hopes that the large sell orders will at least be paused for a while are helping bitcoin to recover from its recent lows. Bitcoin is up 0.45% against the dollar to $9,168.42 at the time of writing (8.15 a.m. GMT/4.15 a.m. ET), up from a low of around $8,500 hit last Friday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announces the repatriation of his company's headquarters to the United States from Singapore during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Finance Trump just dealt Wall Street a $135 million blow
California Special dreaming.
Finance Ford just rolled out a special Mustang based on a classic version of the muscle car (F)
A man looks through a window of a seawall at a port in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.
Finance 'It feels like we're in jail': Japan spent $12 billion on seawalls after the devastating 2011 tsunami — and now locals are feeling like prisoners
McDonald's Value Menu
Finance RBC: McDonald's hyped its new Dollar Menu so much that the real game changers were overlooked (MCD)