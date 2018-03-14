Cryptocurrencies are falling after Google's advertising ban

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin is down 4% against the dollar after Google said it will ban all cryptocurrency ads.

LONDON — Bitcoin has fallen below $9,000 on Wednesday morning after Google dealt a blow to the global cryptocurrency market.

Google announced in a blog post on Wednesday morning that it is joining Facebook in banning all cryptocurrency related adverts from its platforms.

The news has dented sentiment and cryptocurrencies are falling as a result. Bitcoin is down 4.1% against the dollar to $8,775.39 at 10.55 a.m. GMT (6.55 a.m. ET), Ethereum is down 3.3% to $666.77, Ripple is down 3.8% to $0.74, and Bitcoin Cash is down 3.2% to $1,018.25.

Mati Greenspan, an analyst with trading platform eToro, said in an email on Wednesday morning: "Google joined Facebook in the all-out crypto advertisement ban. So no more ads for ICOs, or crypto, or bitcoin in search results for the time being.

"Bitcoin is having a bad morning on the back of the announcement and has just broken below $9,000. As we've been discussing for a few months already, the long-term support remains just below $8,000 a coin so we're still holding that level just fine."

