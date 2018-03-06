Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CVS is borrowing a near-record $40 billion to bankroll a deal that hasn't even been approved


Finance CVS is borrowing a near-record $40 billion to bankroll a deal that hasn't even been approved

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The offering, which will be the third-biggest on record, is being done now because CVS wants to avoid the higher interest rates expected later in 2018.

CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo play

CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo

(Reuters)

  • CVS announced plans to sell $40 billion of bonds in order to finance its $69 billion acquisition of Aetna.
  • The offering, which will be the third-biggest on record, is being done now because CVS wants to avoid the higher interest rates expected later in 2018.

CVS Health plans to sell $40 billion of bonds in order to finance its massive $69 billion acquisition of Aetna.

The sale marks the biggest corporate debt financing in more than two years, and the third-largest in history. And it comes at a tough time for the investment-grade fixed-income market, which is off to its worst start to a year in decades.

CVS' large bond offering will take place with interest rates still close to historical lows. That will soon change, however, as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy. The prospect of higher rates explains why CVS decided to act now, with rates still relatively attractive.

All of the notes besides the 30-year bond being offered will include a special mandatory redemption clause, which will require CVS to withdraw the debt at 101 cents on the dollar if the Aetna deal doesn't close by September 3, 2019, according to a Financial Times report.

It's a calculated risk, considering the company's acquisition of Aetna hasn't yet received regulatory approval.

Back in December when the deal was first announced, investors expressed concern over Makan Delrahim, the US Department of Justice's new antitrust chief. In his short time on the job, he's been less receptive to so-called "vertical" mergers, which involve the combination of two companies that hold different places in the same supply chain.

Still, the merger is expected to close in the second half of the year. And CVS' decision to go ahead with such a massive bond offering speaks miles about the company's confidence the deal will ultimately be approved.

CVS shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The first Tesla Model 3 reviews are coming in — and one thing...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Big Brother is tightening its grip on ICOs
The new Bugatti Chiron Sport.
Finance Bugatti just revealed a $3.3 million Chiron — and it's the ultimate hypercar
How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Jose, California.
Finance How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 42 major US cities
north river tunnel
Finance One of the America's most important pieces of infrastructure is decaying — and Trump is threatening its future