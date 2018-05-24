Defense stocks jump after Trump calls off North Korea talks

news

President Donald Trump cancelled his meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un.

Defense stocks are gaining Thursday.

Watch the Spider S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF trade in real time here.

Defense stocks are rallying Thursday after President Donald Trump cancelled his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time , to have this long planned meeting," Trump wrote in a statement.

Here's the scoreboard:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF: +0.54%

Raytheon: +1.34%

General Dynamics: +1.36%

Northrop Grumman: +1.27%

Lockheed Martin: +0.27%

The cancellation, which dampens the emerging prospect of diffused high-stakes tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, sent investors clamoring for save-haven assets. Gold spiked 1% on the news.

The Spider S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is up 28.62% over the past year, far outpacing the S&P 500, which has gained 13.48%.