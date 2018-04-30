Disney is rallying after the new Avengers movie blasts box office records (DIS)

news

Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War" broke domestic and international weekend box office records, beating out "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by more than $2 million.

The super-hero flick was also one of the most expensive to produce, accounting for more than 5% of Disney's Studio Entertainment costs last year.

Disney shares are up 2% Monday after the company's latest Avengers movie captured the attention of audiences all over the world. The studio debuted the much anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War" this past weekend, breaking the domestic and worldwide weekend box office records.

The film brought in $250 million domestically and $630 million internationally, beating the previous record set by 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by more than $2 million. The numbers are expected to keep climbing as the movie hits theaters in China on May 11.

Infinity War, the 19th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the most expensive films ever made. Production costs came it at roughly $320 million, more than "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies."

Production for the movie accounted for 5.4% of Disney's Studio Entertainment division costs last year, but the investment seems to have paid off as the super-hero flick received an "A" Cinemascore from opening-day viewers and climbed to the top of the box office in countries from Spain to South Korea.

As a collective 19 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is worth nearly $15.5 billion.

Walt Disney shares are down 9.5% this year.