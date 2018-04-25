Dollar rises to three-month high as US 10-year yield stays above 3%

The dollar resumed its rally, hitting a three-month high after a slight pause Tuesday. The greenback has risen nearly 2% on the Dollar Index since late January.
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday, paring losses from a tech selloff earlier in the day. A rising 10-year Treasury yield lifted the dollar to its highest level since January.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,081.21 +57.08 (+0.24%)
S&P 500: 2,631.99 −2.57 (-0.098%)
AUD/USD: 0.7564 -0.0037 (-0.49%)
ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,892.5 +25.0 (+0.43%)
Here is Thursday's economic calendar: