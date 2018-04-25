Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Dollar rises to three-month high as US 10-year yield stays above 3%


  Published:

The dollar resumed its rally, hitting a three-month high after a slight pause Tuesday. The greenback has risen nearly 2% on the Dollar Index since late January.

(Reuters/Jacky Naegelen)

Stocks closed mixed Wednesday, paring losses from a tech selloff earlier in the day. A rising 10-year Treasury yield lifted the dollar to its highest level since January.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,081.21 +57.08 (+0.24%)

S&P 500: 2,631.99 −2.57 (-0.098%)

AUD/USD: 0.7564 -0.0037 (-0.49%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,892.5 +25.0 (+0.43%)

  1. Earnings season rolls on. Boeing posted earnings that beat analyst expectations. Twitter posted its second-ever quarterly profit.
  2. The 10-year Treasury yield held above the key level of 3%. It climbed to 3.035% at session highs.
  
  4. The Mexican peso, previously the best-performing currency this year, slid to a three-month low. It's fallen to fourth place amid the rise of a leftist presidential candidate and ongoing NAFTA negotiations.
  5. Shares of Snap sank nearly 10%. That's after reports that the company is thinking of rolling back parts of a recent Snapchat app redesign, which has drawn criticism from users.

Here is Thursday's economic calendar:

  • The European Central Bank announces interest rate decisions.
  • The US Census Bureau releases monthly durable goods orders and weekly unemployment claims.
  • Amazon and Samsung report quarterly earnings.
  • Quarterly inflation data is out in Australia.
  • New Zealand reports its monthly trade balance.
