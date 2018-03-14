Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Dow drops as much as 300 points as fears of a potential trade war rise


Finance Dow drops as much as 300 points as fears of a potential trade war rise

  • Published: , Refreshed:

China on Wednesday warned it would retaliate against President Trump's new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Dow Jones stock market today play

Dow Jones stock market today

(Markets Insider)

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 306 points on Wednesday, as possible Chinese retaliation against the new metals tariffs stoke fears of a potential trade war.

China's National People's Congress spokesperson Zhang Yesui on Wednesday threatened to retaliate to the US president's proposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum, according to reports. China doesn't want a trade war, the politician said, but it will respond in kind if Trump's tariffs harm it economically.

Boeing, which could be a potential target of retaliatory tariffs by China, was among the worst hit, falling more than 4% in trading. China has agreed to buy about $1 trillion worth of aircraft over the next two decades from the company.

Companies that get a high percentage of their revenue from China are also at heightened risk as the prospect of a global trade war mounts, according to UBS. The Swiss bank identified 11 stocks to avoid if a trade war does break out.

In economic data, retail sales unexpectedly fell for the third straight month, according to statistics published by the government

Cryptocurrencies were also falling Wednesday after Google followed Facebook's lead and said it would ban all advertising related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, or ICOs.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Horrified United passenger finds 10-month-old puppy dead...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos
Finance Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been forced to give up majority control of the company to resolve charges of a 'massive fraud'
Euclid
Finance Prime numbers are still one of the most mysterious topics in math — here are the most confounding problems
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Ken Jennings invested his winnings in stocks, bonds, and real estate.
Finance 'Jeopardy' winners are smart in a way that no one expects — here's how 5 of the richest champions spend their winnings