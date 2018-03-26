Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Dow Jones soars more than 500 points as trade war fears subside


Stocks saw their worst week in two years last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average soared more than 500 points or 2% Monday morning, erasing some of last week's heavy losses induced by fears of a pending trade war with China.

The benchmark S&P 500 index began the week up 1.56%, while the Nasdaq was up 1.7%.

Boeing was one of the best performing Dow components, up 0.42% at the opening bell. Microsoft helped fuel the Nasdaq's gains, rising more than 5% after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley outlining how the company could reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Last week, stocks saw their worst drop in more than two years, falling 5.9%. JPMorgan said that the steep decline took the S&P 500 index below a key technical support level that could open the floodgates to further selling.

"The question on everyone's mind is: Is this an 'ice cube' or the tip of an iceberg," Ethan Harris, the head of global economics research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a client note Friday. "We see four reasons to increasingly worry about an iceberg."

He outlines four main reasons investors should worry, but if Monday's futures are any indication, that has yet to play out.

Global markets were also higher Monday with Germany's DAX up 0.33% and Japan's Nikkei closing up 1.75%.

President Donald Trump voiced confidence in American markets as well.

"The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers," he tweeted Monday morning. " The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better."

