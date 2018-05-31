Drugmaker Madrigal just came out with some promising data for its treatment of NASH, a 'silent disease' millions are living with — and the stock is exploding

Madrigal showed in a phase 2 study with 73 patients that its treatment was better than placebo at reducing fat in the liver, and the treatment managed to resolve NASH in 27% of the patients who received treatment, compared to just 6% of those in the placebo group.
The condition, NASH, short fornonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a type of liver disease in which liver fat builds up in people. There are no approved treatments for NASH, though there are some in late-stage development with data expected in 2019.
Madrigal showed in a phase 2 study with 73 patients that its treatment was better than placebo at reducing fat in the liver, and the treatment managed to resolve NASH in 27% of the patients who received treatment, compared to just 6% of those in the placebo group.
Madrigal's stock was up 60% before markets opened on Thursday on the results.