Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralized digital currency has been declared haram or forbidden for Muslims by the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Allam.

This ban came into being after consultations with several economic experts, according to Ahram newspaper in Egpyt.

Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam says the country’s legitimate bodies do not consider trading a virtual currency like bitcoin to be acceptable and the use of cryptocurrencies “impinges on the state's authority in preserving currency exchange.”

The mufti believes cryptocurrencies are comparable to gambling, which Islam frowns on.

He fears that bitcoin could negatively affect the legal safety of those who trade in it, and lead to an “ease in money laundering and contrabands trade."

Allam’s comments come on the back of value drop in bitcoins. As at January 3, its price stood at $15,000.

Egypt’s Grand Mufti is not the first Muslim cleric to criticize the now-famous cryptocurrency, which has skyrocketed in value over recent months. In December, popular Saudi cleric Assim Al-Hakeem ruled that digital currencies are banned under Islamic law because they are "ambiguous."

“We know that bitcoin remains anonymous when you deal with it… which means that it's an open gate for money laundering, drug money and haram [forbidden] money,” Hakeem at that time.

In November, Turkey also declared that buying and selling of digital currencies are at odds with its religion due to its lack of regulation and close connection to criminal activities.

The stateless digital currency has grown this week on the back of early Facebook investor, Peter Thiel’s bet rising in its price to over $15,000 after its bubble burst late last year with a sharp drop of 30% over six straight days.

There are no reliable figures on the number of bitcoin users in Egypt as its first bitcoin exchange only went live in August. Bitcoin has been booming in other African countries such as Nigeria and Zimbabwe owing to bypassing capital controls and weak foreign exchange markets.