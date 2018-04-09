Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Elon Musk reveals that Tesla's dual-motor Model 3 will arrive in July (TSLA)


Finance Elon Musk reveals that Tesla's dual-motor Model 3 will arrive in July (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Elon Musk said Tesla will have to produce 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week before it can start producing the dual-motor version.

Tesla has accelerated Model 3 production in recent months. play

Tesla has accelerated Model 3 production in recent months.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • Elon Musk said Tesla would likely start producing the dual-motor version of the Model 3 in July.
  • Musk said the company would have to produce 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week "before adding complexity that would inhibit production ramp."
  • He also said white interiors may become available around the same time.


While Tesla has accelerated production for its Model 3 mass-market sedan in recent months, the company is still only making and delivering one version of the vehicle.

Eventually, the $35,000 version with a standard battery will become available, but for now, customers who have the option to configure their Model 3 can only purchase the long-range version with rear-wheel drive, which starts at $49,000. And those who want the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version were told it would arrive in mid-2018. On Sunday, Musk clarified that timeline on Twitter, saying Tesla would likely start producing the dual-motor Model 3 in July.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user who claimed his Model 3 "has been sitting in the configuration for months waiting on" the dual-motor option and asked when Tesla would start producing it.

Musk replied that the company would have to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week "before adding complexity that would inhibit production ramp," and predicted the dual-motor version would start production in July. He also told a Twitter user who asked when a white interior would become available that it would be subject to "similar timing."

On Tuesday, Tesla said it produced 9,766 Model 3 vehicles during the first quarter and 2,020 during its final week. That fell short of the company's goal of producing 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the quarter, but overall Model 3 production during the quarter increased from the fourth quarter of 2017, when Tesla made 2,425 Model 3s.

Tesla had previously hoped to make 5,000 per week by the end of 2017, but has pushed that target back to the end of June.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Bugatti boss reveals what kind of people buy its $3 million...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Ghana to sell seven-year domestic bond to secure $168 millionbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

San Francisco
Finance The San Francisco housing market is so absurd that teachers are living in dorms — even though their salaries are some of the highest in the country
Nvidia CEO Huang speaks during the Reuters Global Technology Summit in San Francisco
Finance Nvidia is a 'tremendous buying opportunity,' Evercore says (NVDA)
Nvidia CEO Huang speaks during the Reuters Global Technology Summit in San Francisco
Finance Nvidia is a 'tremendous buying opportunity,' Evercore says (NVDA)
null
Finance Here's the most disproportionately popular job in every state