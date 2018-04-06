Elon Musk warns that creation of 'god-like' AI could doom mankind to an eternity of robot dictatorship

news

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives another grave warning about how artificial intelligence could doom mankind in the new documentary "Do You Trust Your Computer?"

Musk said in the film that AI could be used to create "an immortal dictator from which we could never escape."

You can watch the documentary in full on the film's website.

Artificial intelligence could spur the creation of a robot dictator that could rule mankind forever, billionaire Elon Musk says in a new documentary.

"If one company or small group of people manage to develop god-like super intelligence, they could take over the world," Musk said in the film.

He continued: "At least when there is an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for AI there will be no death, it would live forever and then you would have an immortal dictator from which we could never escape."

Basically, this means that governments or other entities could create a dangerous AI that could outlive human leaders and never be destroyed. Musk said that one way to avoid this is to democratize AI.

The new documentary "Do You Trust Your Computer?" presents a sobering look at the dangers that could be associated with AI, including what could happen when AI evolves to be smarter than humans and becomes its own master.

"We are rapidly heading towards digital superintelligence that far exceeds any human. I think it's very obvious. We have five years. I think digital superintelligence will happen in our lifetime, 100%," Musk said.

The problem with a superintelligent AI is that once it becomes smarter than humans, there is the possibility of losing control of the technology. According to the film, this could be an issue because if the AI has a goal, it might try to achieve that goal in a way that humans might not agree with — but there will be no way to stop it.

"AI doesn't have to be evil to destroy humanity. If AI has a goal, and humanity is in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it," Musk said. "It's just like if we are building a road, and an anthill happens to be in the way, we don't hate ants, we are just building a road, so goodbye anthill."

Musk's warning echoes his previous grim predictions about the perilous nature of AI.

In early September, Musk said via Twitter that "competition for AI superiority at a national level" will most likely be the cause of World War III. He has also said that AI is the greatest risk facing civilization.

You can watch "Do You Trust Your Computer?" in full until Sunday evening on the film's website.