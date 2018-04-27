Every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will likely get multi-million dollar contracts — here's what each player is expected to make

- The 2018 NFL Draft's first-round concluded on Thursday night.
- Projected salaries for the rookies are based on the NFL's Salary Cap and the Rookie Compensation Pool.
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first draft pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523.
NFL players aren't just known for their skills on the field, but for the fat paychecks that keep them there.
After four quarterbacks off the board in the first ten picks and multiple trades during the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, salary predictions for NFL's newest players are at the ready.
With the help of sports attorney Jason Belzer, Forbes took a look at the expected compensation for all 32 draft picks based on the NFL's Salary Cap, which is expected to be approximately $177.2 million per team, and its Rookie Compensation Pool, which limits the total amount teams can spend on a rookie's first year salary and their four-year contract.
The pool is estimated at $1.25 billion, with $520 million allocated to first-round draft picks. That number is divided among all 32 NFL teams in proportion to their total draft pick number and the position of those picks in each round.
If signed to a contract, each rookie drafted will get a four-year deal with a minimum base salary of $480,000 (Year 1), $555,000 (Year 2), $630,000 (Year 3), $705,000 (Year 4).
But those numbers can hike up.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523. Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens during the 32nd pick, has an estimated total contract of $9,589,930 and signed bonus of $5,044,895.
Scroll through below to see the estimated total contract and signing bonus of all 32 draft picks from the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback
play
32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $9,589,930
Signing Bonus: $5,044,895
31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back
play
31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $9,747,362
Signing Bonus: $5,159,391
30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback
play
30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $9,991,865
Signing Bonus: $5,337,210
29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle
play
29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $10,283,751
Signing Bonus: $5,549,491
28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety
play
28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $10,834,932
Signing Bonus: $5,950,351
27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back
play
27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back (Sean M/ Haffey/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $10,903,622
Signing Bonus: $6,000,306
26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver
play
26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver (Butch Dill/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,040,975
Signing Bonus: $6,100,200
25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End
play
25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End (Todd Bennett/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,178,372
Signing Bonus: $6,200,124
24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver
play
24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,315,742
Signing Bonus: $6,300,030
23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle
play
23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,590,492
Signing Bonus: $6,499,849
22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker
play
22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,727,863
Signing Bonus: $6,599,755
21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center
play
21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $11,865,242
Signing Bonus: $6,699,667
20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center
play
20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center (Danny Johnston/AP Photo)
Total Contract: $11,933,932
Signing Bonus: $6,749,623
19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker
play
19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $12,002,612
Signing Bonus: $6,799,573
18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback
play
18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $12,208,682
Signing Bonus: $6,949,441
17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety
play
17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $12,552,112
Signing Bonus: $7,199,209
16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker
play
16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $12,826,862
Signing Bonus: $7,399,027
15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle
play
15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $13,651,129
Signing Bonus: $7,998,494
14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End
play
14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $13,925,862
Signing Bonus: $8,198,300
13. Washington Redskins — Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle
play
13. Washington Redskins — Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $14,612,732
Signing Bonus: $8,697,842
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle
play
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $15,024,853
Signing Bonus: $8,997,566
11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety
play
11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $16,673,360
Signing Bonus: $10,196,480
10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback
play
10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $17,841,032
Signing Bonus: $11,045,697
9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle
play
9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $18,596,442
Signing Bonus: $11,595,085
8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker
play
8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $18,733,972
Signing Bonus: $11,695,107
7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback
play
7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $21,481,462
Signing Bonus: $13,693,282
6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard
play
6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo)
Total Contract: $24,228,952
Signing Bonus: $15,691,456
5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End
play
5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $27,663,313
Signing Bonus: $18,189,173
4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback
play
4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $29,586,562
Signing Bonus: $19,587,900
3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback
play
3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $30,685,571
Signing Bonus: $20,387,178
2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back
play
2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $31,647,174
Signing Bonus: $21,086,526
1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback
play
1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Total Contract: $33,158,294
Signing Bonus: $22,185,523