Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook is jumping on an encouraging comment from Mark Zuckerberg (FB)


Finance Facebook is jumping on an encouraging comment from Mark Zuckerberg (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook's stock price is up after comments from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

null play

null

(Kimberly White/Reuters)

Shares of Facebook are moving higher Thursday, up 3% after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters late Wednesday that the Cambridge Analytica scandal hasn't impacted user behavior on the social media platform.

"I don't think there has been any meaningful impact we've observed," Zuckerberg said on a conference call with reporters.

He also said that "this is a massive breach of trust," adding:

"We didn’t focus enough on preventing abuse and thinking through how people could use these tools to do harm ... That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, hate speech, in addition to developers and data privacy."

Facebook is still down 12% on the year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Chipotle's potential breakfast push could be a costly mistake (CMG)
It's important to be patient and respectful toward gate agents when flying standby.
Finance Flying standby has changed over the years — here's what it means and how you can do it
trader happy thumbs up approval
Finance Global markets bounce back as concern over Trump's trade war eases
null
Finance Jamie Dimon set out how his new venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway plans to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest problems