Facebook is seesawing ahead of its developer conference (FB)

What's App's founder quit Monday. Facebook is up. See what's next for Facebook Tuesday.
Facebook shares are seesawing, up currently about 0.1% Tuesday, as traders ready for the social-media giant's developer's conference. The conference, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, is an opportunity for investors to get a sense of what the company is doing to advance its services and improve its technology.
At the conference, investors will be looking out for the release of virtual-reality headset Oculus Go, updates on mobile gaming, and any new developments regarding its Messenger platform.
On Monday, Jan Loum, the co-founder of What'sApp, which Facebook bought over four years ago for over $19 billion, left the company over privacy and security concerns.
Facebook is down 5.15% on the year.