Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)


Finance Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook blew past Wall Street's expectations on almost every key metric in the first quarter.

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 4.24.13 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 4.24.13 PM

(Markets Insider)

Facebook shares are up 5% in after-market trading Wednesday, to above $167 a share, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Facebook reported earnings-per-share of $1.69, up 63% year-over-year and above Wall Street's expected $1.35. Revenue was $11.97 billion, up 49% year-over-year, and also beating estimates of $11.4 billion.

Daily active users came in at 1.45 billion, in line with analyst estimates of 1.45 billion. But monthly active users came in at 2.2 billion, beating estimates of 2.19 billion.

Facebook is now down about 8% so far this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The central bank of Ghana has introduced a new law to sanitize...bullet
2 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

megyn kelly
Finance NBC's $69 million bet on Megyn Kelly is turning into a disaster (CMCSA)
null
Finance Chipotle surges after beating on earnings and announcing it's buying back more stock (CMG)
null
Finance Chipotle surges after beating on earnings and announcing it's buying back more stock (CMG)
null
Finance Ford beats on first-quarter earnings — but kills sedans in USA (F)