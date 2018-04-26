Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)


Facebook blew past Wall Street's expectations on almost every key metric in the first quarter.

Facebook shares are spiking in early trading Thursday, up 7.88% to $173.27 a share, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Facebook said it earned a $1.69 a share on revenue of $11.97 billion, topping Wall Street's expectations of $1.35 and $11.4 billion.

Daily active users came in at 1.45 billion, in line with analyst estimates of 1.45 billion. But monthly active users jumped 13% year-over-year to 2.2 billion, beating estimates of 2.19 billion.

Facebook is down about 8% so far this year.

