Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook shares are up after a rough 2 days (FB)


Finance Facebook shares are up after a rough 2 days (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook stock is beginning to stabilize for the moment after a rough two days.

Image
  • Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 9.26.27 AM
    Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 9.26.27 AM   
  • Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 2.02.26 PM
    Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 2.02.26 PM   
  • Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 2.04.46 PM
    Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 2.04.46 PM   
Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 9.26.27 AM play

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 at 9.26.27 AM

(Markets Insider)

Facebook shares are up more than 2% to a high of $173 apiece Wednesday. This after a tough two days where around $50 billion has been wiped off the company's market capitalization.

The stock dropped sharply Monday after news broke that a political research firm, Cambridge Analytica, had illegitimately accessed 50 million user accounts. Shares then tumbled again on Tuesday when reports said the FTC would investigate whether the social media giant "violated terms of a consent decree over its use of personal data."

The stock dropped 9.5% in total over Monday and Tuesday, wiping out $50 billion of market cap.

The stock is down more than 5% year-to-date.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

toyota self driving
Finance Toyota will temporarily stop testing self-driving cars in the US after Arizona woman is killed by autonomous Uber
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.
Finance Fed raises interest rates, signals 2 more hikes in 2018
Football coach Nick Saban makes more money than any other public employee in Alabama.
Sports The highest-paid public employee in each state isn't a judge, senator, or governor — it's a college football or basketball coach
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014.
Finance The impact from Facebook’s privacy scandal looks more like the Equifax breach than the BP oil spill (FB)