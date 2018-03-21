Facebook shares drop again after a rough 2 days (FB)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook is way down this week. What will it do today?

Facebook shares are down more than 2% to $164 apiece early Wednesday. This after a tough two days where around $50 billion has been wiped off the company's market capitalization.

The stock dropped sharply Monday after news broke that a political research firm, Cambridge Analytica, had illegitimately accessed 50 million user accounts. Shares then tumbled again on Tuesday when reports said the FTC would investigate whether the social media giant "violated terms of a consent decree over its use of personal data."

The stock dropped 9.5% in total over Monday and Tuesday, wiping out $50 billion of market cap.

The stock is down more than 9% year-to-date.

