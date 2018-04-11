Fed sounds the alarm on the damage a trade war could do to the US economy

news

A majority of Federal Reserve officials see US trade rifts with China as a downside risk for the economy, according to minutes of their policy meeting held in March and released on Wednesday.

Trade tensions between both countries have recently escalated as they announced tariffs on key products they buy from each other, ranging from Chinese aluminum and steel to American orange juice and soybeans.

"Participants did not see the steel and aluminum tariffs, by themselves, as likely to have a significant effect on the national economic outlook, but a strong majority of participants viewed the prospect of retaliatory trade actions by other countries, as well as other issues and uncertainties associated with trade policies, as downside risks for the US economy," the minutes said.

At the March 20-21 meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, as had been widely expected. It was the sixth hike since December 2015, and a step further away from policies that were designed to recover the economy after the Great Recession.

The Fed maintained its forecast for two more rate hikes this year, after speculation about whether budding inflation would push it towards raising its outlook to three more increases.

Minutes showed that Fed officials are confident inflation would return to their 2% objective, as tax cuts and increased government spending provide a boost to the economy. At his first press conference as Fed chairman, Jerome Powell said the committee expected tax cuts and increased government spending to only impact inflation in the second half the year.

