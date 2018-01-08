Finance :  10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, C, GS)

news

Morgan Stanley says we've entered the final stage of the bull market. Stocks have reached the "euphoria" stage of the 8 1/2-year equity bull market, which is usually the final leg of a rally, Mike Wilson, the bank's US equity strategist, wrote in a client note.

There's little chance of a bear market this year. Citigroup's "Bear Market Checklist" shows only 3.5 of 18 indicators are flashing sell.

Australia is set to become the world's largest natural-gas exporter. Australia is expected to surpass Qatar for the title by 2019, but the United States is expected to take the crown by the mid-2020s.

Ethereum hits a record. The cryptocurrency crossed $1,200 a coin for the first time on Monday.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are reportedly in the lead to run the Saudi Aramco IPO. The two banks are set to be appointed to help lead the state oil giant's initial public offering, Bloomberg's Archana Narayanan, Dinesh Nair, Ruth David, and Matthew Martin report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple supplier Dialog had a record-setting quarter. The semiconductor announced record revenue of $463 million in the fourth quarter, up 27% versus a year ago and easily ahead of the $415 million to $455 million it projected.

US oil-field service firms are getting ready to go public. With oil prices above $60 a barrel, those companies are dusting off plans for initial public offerings, Reuters reports, citing regulatory filings and analysts.

A water-main break forced the evacuation of a terminal at JFK airport. A water main broke about 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Terminal 4, forcing its evacuation and closure to international flights.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Japan's Nikkei (+0.89%) led the gains in Asia, and Germany's DAX (+0.43%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,743.

US economic data trickles out. Consumer credit will be released at 3 p.m. ET.