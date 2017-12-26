Finance :  11 places where home prices will probably go up after Trump's tax plan goes into effect

National home prices are expected to take a hit under tax reform, but certain housing markets might get a small boost.
The Republican tax bill passed Congress, and President Donald Trump signed it into law before Christmas.
National home prices are expected to take a hit under tax reform. The impact is most severe for high-priced homes, especially in parts of the country where a greater number of people itemize their taxes.
But, according to new data from Moody's Analytics which analyzed housing prices in over 3,000 counties across the US, housing markets in some rural areas of the country might see a small boost.
Below are the counties that are expected to see home prices rise by at least 1% between now and summer 2019, as a result of tax reform, according to Moody's. They are located in Colorado, North and South Dakota, Texas, Alaska, Montana, and Nebraska.
We also pulled median home prices, median rent prices, and median household incomes for many of these counties, based on recent Census data.
Median home value: $224,100
Median rent: $1,069
Median household income: $41,250
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Median home value: $56,000
Median rent: $414
Median household income: $32,115
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Kusilvak Census Area:
Median home value: $101,300
Median rent: $607
Median household income: $38,160
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Median home value: $83,000
Median rent: $484
Median household income: $38,250
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Sioux County:
Median home value: $74,300
Median rent: $450
Median household income: $39,539
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
McPherson County:
Median home value: $147,900
Median rent: $642
Median household income: $53,750
Keya Paha County:
Median home value: $79,000
Median rent: $540
Median household income: $43,333
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census
Median home value: $65,800
Median rent: $506
Median household income: $32,404
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Oglala Lakota County:
Median home value: $19,800
Median rent: $464
Median household income: $26,330
Mellette County:
Median home value: $44,400
Median rent: $395
Median household income: $29,471
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census
Terrell County:
Median home value: $64,600
Median rent: $737
Median household income (2012-2016): $24,821
Kent County:
Median home value: $72,900
Median rent: $492
Median household income: $50,625
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census
Median home value: $124,500
Median rent: $939
Median household income: $65,296
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census
Median home value: $165,800
Median rent: $975
Median household income: $66,875
Source: Moody's Analytics, Census