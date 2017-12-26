Finance :  11 places where home prices will probably go up after Trump's tax plan goes into effect

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

National home prices are expected to take a hit under tax reform, but certain housing markets might get a small boost.

(Wikimedia)

  • The Republican tax bill passed Congress on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Friday.
  • National home prices are expected to take a hit across the country.
  • But certain housing markets might see a small boost, especially in rural areas in states including Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, and North and South Dakota.

The Republican tax bill passed Congress, and President Donald Trump signed it into law before Christmas.

National home prices are expected to take a hit under tax reform. The impact is most severe for high-priced homes, especially in parts of the country where a greater number of people itemize their taxes.

But, according to new data from Moody's Analytics which analyzed housing prices in over 3,000 counties across the US, housing markets in some rural areas of the country might see a small boost.

Below are the counties that are expected to see home prices rise by at least 1% between now and summer 2019, as a result of tax reform, according to Moody's. They are located in Colorado, North and South Dakota, Texas, Alaska, Montana, and Nebraska.

We also pulled median home prices, median rent prices, and median household incomes for many of these counties, based on recent Census data.

San Juan County, Colorado — 1.0%

Silverton, San Juan County, Colorado

Silverton, San Juan County, Colorado

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $224,100

Median rent: $1,069

Median household income: $41,250

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Corson County, South Dakota — 1.0%

McLaughlin, Corson County, South Dakota

McLaughlin, Corson County, South Dakota

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $56,000

Median rent: $414

Median household income: $32,115

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Kusilvak Census Area and Lake and Peninsula Borough in Alaska — 1.1%

Chevak, Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska,

Chevak, Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska,

(Wikimedia)

Kusilvak Census Area:

Median home value: $101,300

Median rent: $607

Median household income: $38,160

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Petroleum County, Montana — 1.1%

Winnett, Petroleum County, Montana

Winnett, Petroleum County, Montana

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $83,000

Median rent: $484

Median household income: $38,250

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Sioux and Slope counties, North Dakota — 1.1%

Amidon, Slope County, North Dakota

Amidon, Slope County, North Dakota

(Wikimedia)

Sioux County:

Median home value: $74,300

Median rent: $450

Median household income: $39,539

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Wheeler, McPherson, Loup, Keya Paha, Hayes, Grant, Blaine, Banner, and Arthur counties in Nebraska — 1.1%

Arthur, Arthur County, Nebraska

Arthur, Arthur County, Nebraska

(Wikimedia)

McPherson County:

Median home value: $147,900

Median rent: $642

Median household income: $53,750

Keya Paha County:

Median home value: $79,000

Median rent: $540

Median household income: $43,333

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census



Harding County, New Mexico — 1.1%

Mosquero, Harding County, New Mexico

Mosquero, Harding County, New Mexico

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $65,800

Median rent: $506

Median household income: $32,404

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Ziebach, Todd, Oglala Lakota, Mellette, Harding, and Buffalo counties in South Dakota — 1.1%

Ziebach County Courthouse

Ziebach County Courthouse

(Wikimedia)

Oglala Lakota County:

Median home value: $19,800

Median rent: $464

Median household income: $26,330

Mellette County:

Median home value: $44,400

Median rent: $395

Median household income: $29,471

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census



Terrell, Motley, Loving, King, Kent, and Kenedy counties in Texas — 1.1%

Motley County, Texas

Motley County, Texas

(Wikimedia)

Terrell County:

Median home value: $64,600

Median rent: $737

Median household income (2012-2016): $24,821

Kent County:

Median home value: $72,900

Median rent: $492

Median household income: $50,625

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census, Census



Aleutians East Borough, Alaska — 1.1%

False Pass, Aleutians East Borough, Alaska

False Pass, Aleutians East Borough, Alaska

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $124,500

Median rent: $939

Median household income: $65,296

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



Yakutat Borough, Alaska — 1.2%

Yakutat Bay

Yakutat Bay

(Wikimedia)

Median home value: $165,800

Median rent: $975

Median household income: $66,875

Source: Moody's Analytics, Census



